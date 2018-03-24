SALE REPORT

LITTLE W CHAROLAIS SALE HELD MARCH 24TH IN TENNESSEE

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 47 -- $5,250 -- Open heifer by LHD Cigar. Consigned by Bamboo Road Farms, Marshallville, Ga., Purchased by Bobby West, Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Lot 12 -- $4,250 -- Pair/bull calf. Cow by CJC Mr President T122, bull calf by LHD Legalentity. Consigned by Little W Farm, Lebanon, Tenn. Purchased by Hudspeth Farms, St Joe, Ark.

Lot 40 -- $4,000 -- Open heifer by JDJ Smokester. Consigned by Sullivan Charolais, Paris, Ky. Purchased as birthday surprise????

Lot 42 -- $3,500 -- Pair by Ledger/bull calf by OHF Passport 1330. Consigned by Oak Hill Farms, Dawsonville, Ga. Purchased by Bobby West, Bell Buckle, Tenn.

Lot 48 --$3,500 -- Open Heifer by M6 New Std. Consigned by Bamboo Road Farms. Purchased by Herndon Farms, Ga.

Lot 49-- $3,500 – Open Heifer by Bam Ven 4575. Consigned by Bamboo Road Farms to Herndon Farms, Ga. Bam Rd to Dove Estates Partners, Southlake, Texas.

Lot 8-- $3,200 -- Pair/by Equity/bull calf Entity. Consigned by Little W Farms. Purchased by Sullivan Charolais, Paris, Ky.

Lot 1 -- $4,000 -- Pick of 2018 ET calves - donation lot for scholarship. Consigned by Little W Farms. Purchased by Bamboo Road Farms, Ga. and Jake Huckaby, Lebanon, Tenn.

As always, the host, Mike & Connie Watkins and Family, provided superb hospitality that makes this a great sale to attend! The quality for this sale was outstanding. Almost half of the offering was open heifers, making the results even more impressive. Little W has certainly made great strides with their program!

Consignments sold to Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, California, Arkansas, Maryland, and Mississippi.

Sale Auctioneer: Greg Clifton, N Richland Hills, Texas.

Sale Consultant: Brett Sayre, Purdin, Mo.

Sale Manager: Outfront Cattle Service, Dennis Adams, College Station, Texas.



