SALE REPORT
LA. BEEFMASTER BREEDERS COWBOY CLASSIC SALE HELD
November 4, 2017
Burton Coliseum
Lake Charles, LA
LBBA Grading Res
Grand Champion/1st Place 3n1
1st Place -- Lot 32 -- $5,200. Consigned by Fred and Mary Moran, Greensburg, La. Purchased by Hans Wittenburg, Edna, Texas.
2nd Place -- Lot 7 --$4,500. Consigned by Sheldon McManus, Lake Charles, La. Purchased by Kirk Hammatt, Oakdale, La.
3rd Place -- Lot 13 -- $2,600. Consigned by Kendall and Vivian McKenzie, Angie, La. Purchased by Benton Scott, Iota, La.
Reserve Champion/1st Place Bred Heifer
1st Place -- Lot 6 -- $3,300. Consigned by Sheldon McManus, Lake Charles, La. Purchased by Spring Lake Ranch, Mauriceville, La.
2nd Place -- Lot 11 -- $2,000. Consigned by Double B Beefmasters, Lake Arthur, La. Purchased by Daniel E. Mallette, Deville, La.
Bred Cows
1st Place -- Lot 9 -- $2,900. Consigned by Double B Beefmasters, Lake Arthur, La. Purchased by Kirk Hammatt, Oakdale, La.
2nd Place -- Lot 8 -- $2,800. Consigned by Double B Beefmasters, Lake Arthur, La. Purchased by Jarett Daigle, Prairieville, La.
3rd Place -- Lot 35 -- $2,300. Consigned by Richard Roundtree, China, Texas. Purchased by Trent Simon, Duson, La.
Open Heifers
1st Place -- Lot 5 -- $2,600. Consigned by Sheldon McManus, Lake Charles, La. Purchased by Crooked Bar C, Butch Casey, Harahan, La.
2nd Place -- Lot 30 -- $3,200. Consigned Michael J Ange, Lake Charles, La. Purchased by Rhodes Ranch, Sulphur, La.
3rd Place -- Lot 10 -- $3,400. Consigned by Double B Beefmasters, Lake Arthur, La. Purchased by Too Many Chiefs, Jennings, La.
Bulls
1st Place -- Lot 3 -- $3,500. Consigned by Sheldon McManus, Lake Charles, La. Purchased by Philip Gangie, Kaplan, La.
2nd Place -- Lot 14 -- $3,000. Consigned by Kendall and Vivian McKenzie, Angie, La. Purchased by Craig Hargrave, Abbeville, La.
3rd Place -- Lot 48 --$3,300. Consigned by Rod Beefmasters, El Campo, Texas. Purchased by J Glenn Hughes, Orange, Texas.
LBBA Other High Selling lots
Bull -- Lot 15 -- $3,200. Consigned by Geary and Ann McKenzie, Franklinton, La. Purchased by Glen Hetzel, Jennings, La.
3n1 -- Lot 16 -- $3,200. Consigned by Geary and Ann McKenzie, Franklinton, La. Purchased by Spring Lake Ranch, Mauriceville, La.
Bull -- Lot 42 --$3,200. Consigned by Gaston Gerald, Baton Rouge, La. Purchased by Kali LaLande, Jennings, La.
CASEY'S CROOKED
BAR C RANCH SALE
High Selling lots
Lot 60 -- Pair -- $7,000. Purchased by Windy Hills Beefmasters, Poplarville, La.
Lot 55 -- Pair -- $6,750. Purchased by Ray Helton, Meridianville, Ala.
Lot 56 -- Bred Cow -- $6,000. Purchased by Ray & Kathy Walther, Giddings, Texas
Lot 54 -- Bred Cow -- $5,000. Purchased by Troy Scott, Iota, La.
Lot 58 -- Bred Cow -- $4,750. Purchased by Steven & Lyn Anderson, Amarillo, Texas
Lot 53 -- Bred Cow -- $4,250. Purchased by Double B Beefmasters, Lake Arthur, La.
Lot 84 -- Bred Heifer -- $4,250. Purchased by Tilford Langlinais, Erath, La.
Volume Buyers: Too Many Chiefs, Jennings, La., and Rhodes Ranch, Sulphur, La.
Sale Managed & Auctioned by: Anthony J. Mihalski, San Antonio, Texas.
Sale Consultant: Bruce Robbins, San Antonio, Texas.