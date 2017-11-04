SALE REPORT

GENETRUST AT CHIMNEY ROCK SALE HELD NOVEMBER 3-4

In what has become a premier exhibition of the best in Brangus genetics, hundreds of registered and commercial breeders once again descended on Chimney Rock Cattle Company for the 11th annual installment hosted by Bill and Gail Davis. An active market in all three phases added up to a competitive weekend of price discovery, setting a number of record highs within the GENETRUST program, with cattle selling throughout the United States as well as into Mexico and Australia.

Leading off the Friday night female offering was lot 61, MS DMR Patton 468X6, a prolific embryo producer from Draggin' M Ranch. Following a hotly contested battle, she wound up as the $50,000 high selling female, headed to Juan Romo of Tajo Ranch Brangus, Waller, Texas. Lot 57, MS DMR Capitalist 415D, followed closely behind as the featured Ultrablack female hailing from the bred heifer division. Raised by Draggin' M Ranch, this flawlessly designed female got everyone's attention and at $48,000 landed in the hands of Jimmy and Marsha Trice and Tom Crawford of Triple T Brangus Farm, Fayette, Ala. In an offering full of elite females, lot 2, Suhn's Miss Patton 30X5, from Suhn Cattle Company, was not to be outdone. A high revenue generating and herd bull producing donor, she was gathered up by the watchful eye of Randy Pettijohn and Gene Clecker of Far Niente Farms, Valley Head, Ala., at $37,000. Three D progeny were popular throughout the evening, but none more so than lot 93, MS DMR Three D 795D. A moderate framed bred heifer with tremendous dimension from Draggin' M Ranch, she commanded a final bid of $25,000 from Triple T Brangus Farm, Fayette, Ala.

When the gavel dropped on the final lot Friday evening, 102 registered Brangus and Ultrablack females averaged $6,551, with Anthony Giffin, Giffin Brangus, Rogers, Ark., as the volume buyer.

The noontime kickoff of the bull sale on Saturday at Chimney Rock November 4, 2017, provided an equal number of fireworks as the female sale the evening prior, starting with lot 199, DMR The Louisiana Purchase 924D10, from Draggin' M Ranch. Royally bred and ultra-complete, this son of Three D gathered attention from coast to coast with a number of good cattlemen pursuing him. When the hammer dropped, it was the partnership of Peanut and Christy Carr, Columbia, La., and Tony and Lolita Westbrooks of Bushley Creek Cattle Company, Olla, La., owning the herd sire at a record setting $100,000 for ½ interest and full possession.

With a number of herd sires returning to registered programs, the second high seller came in the form of the leadoff yearling bull, lot 295 DMR Denali 1302D12, also from Draggin' M. A calving ease sire, backed by a power cow, he was acquired by Johnston Brangus, Letohatchee, Ala., at $27,000 for ½ interest and full possession. The third high selling bull, and high selling Ultrablack, was also raised by Draggin' M and purchased by Johnston Brangus. A son of the $70,000 415R23, lot 169, DMR Capitalist 415D54 was a power packed UB backed by a proven pedigree and commanded a final bid price of $24,000 for 2/3 interest and full possession from his new owners in Alabama. A UB2 with excellent data came in next as lot 152, CRC Upgrade 55D3 from Chimney Rock Cattle Company. A bull ranking in the top 30 percent for nine traits, his outcross and versatility was sought out by a partnership of Brand Tracy Tallent of Flatrock Brangus, Pierce City, Mo., and Anthony Giffin, Giffin Brangus, Rogers, Ark. at $20,000 for 2/3 interest and full possession.

When the action packed bull sale was settled, 134 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls averaged $5,355, with Brad Evans, Richland, Mo., and Dan Bussinger, Parsons, Kansas as the volume buyers.

The commercial offering at Chimney Rock is annually a premier source of replacement genetics in the region, and the 2017 presentation of females maintained that level of excellence. Leading off the commercial females were 10 pair of three year old Ultrablack females from 4L Farm, Lafayette, Tenn. Repeat customer Roy Reaves, Russellville, Ark., selected the impressive outfit for his operation at $2,800. Shortly thereafter Teddy Stewart of Searcy, Ark., gathered up 10 fancy bred heifers from Sewell Cattle Company, Eldorado, Ark., at $2,600, making them the high selling bred females for the event. Highlighting the ever popular open females were 10 head from Draggin' M Ranch, Eldorado, Ark. Commanding $1,950, these flashy opens headed to Susan Coe, Big Clifty, Ky. All in all, 16 pairs averaged $2,725, 205 bred heifers averaged $1,838 and 82 open heifers averaged $1,539, with Brad Valentine, Lockesburg, Ark., the volume buyer.

The next offering of GENETRUST genetics will be March 27, 2018 where 170 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls will be offered in Eureka, Kansas at Suhn Cattle Company. For more information on breed leading Brangus seedstock, the nation's foremost line-up of Brangus A.I. sires or private treaty offerings visit www.genetrustbrangus.com.



