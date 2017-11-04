SALE REPORT

TJB SIXTH ANNUAL GELBVIEH BULL SALE AVERAGES $3,525

TJB Gelbvieh hosted their Sixth Annual Bull Sale at the farm in Chickamauga, Ga. on November 4th, 2017. The sale weekend began with a good crowd of friends and buyers attending the dinner and viewing on Friday evening and enjoying a feast of roast and favorite “hot potatoes” with an appetizer of Rocky Mountain oysters.

An active crowd evaluated the bulls on Saturday, and when the day ended, 43 Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls sold for an average of $3,525.

Top selling bull was a TJB Rusty Vail son by proven donor 823T selling for $6,500 to Hadden Ranch in Gibson, Ga. Tied for runner-up was Lot 2 and Lot 4, both Outright sons by 220Y, selling for $5,000 going to Valhalla Ranch and Tyler Gregory. Bidding was very active in the $4,500 to $4,750 range.

TJB Gelbvieh would like to thank everyone for making this event a success. We would like to invite you to next year's sale on November 3, 2018 to incorporate the maternal advantage of Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle with proven TJB genetics into your herd.



