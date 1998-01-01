SALE REPORT

SALACOA VALLEY FALL BRANGUS SALE HELD

Crisp fall weather, ideal temperatures, great cattle and excellent hospitality greeted 109 buyers from nine states, Mexico and Australia at the recent Salacoa Valley Brangus Sale. Excitement was high and anticipation was great for the largest offering of Registered Brangus Seedstock to be offered in the 2017 sale season. The well prepared and high quality cattle met with ready acceptance throughout the two day event.

Friday evening's female sale saw Lot 212, Ms Salacoa Valley New Vision 541D22 sell for $32,000 to Stacy Smitherman, Centerville, Texas. This super complete open heifer is a daughter of the 541M40 donor.

Todd Edwards, Fairmount, Ga., paid $31,000 to own Lot 197, MS Salacoa Legacy 468D43. This open heifer is a daughter of 468P22 and projects 9 EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 40 percent or greater.

Quail Valley Farm, Oneonta, Ala., paid $30,000 each for the next two high selling lots, both proven donors. The first was Lot 19, Ms SVF Patton 23Y66, the dam of Hollywood. The second was Lot 76, Ms SVF LTD 392Y22, the dam of herd bulls working in the Thomas and Sons herd and the Doguet herd.

Lot 2, T3 Ms Three D 30D was in the peaches portion of the sale and sold for $25,000. This powerful open heifer is out of an Atlanta dam that was the pick of her calf crop. She was purchased by Quail Valley and consigned by Cuevas T3 Brangus, Purvis, Miss.

Quail Valley also purchased the high selling bull when they paid $50,000 to own Lot 301, Never Surrender of Salacoa 803D9. This high volumned son of Boulder turned a lot of heads and projects 7 EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 20 percent.

CuevasT3 Brangus purchased the day's second high selling bull when they bid $42,000 for Lot 303, Tinseltown of Salacoa 468D4. This powerful but light birth Hollywood son is out of the 468P22 donor.

The day's third high selling bull was Lot 307, Tara of Salacoa 99D31 and went to TTT Brangus, Fayette, Ala., for $27,000. He is an Atlanta son out of a big ribbed Bear Bryant daughter.

Lot 467, TC Mr Three D 30D4 sold to Genesis Ranch, Columbus, Texas, for $16,500. This powerful and moderate Three D son is out of a New Vision daughter and was consigned by Bar X Brangus.



