SALE REPORT

MID SOUTH BULL SALE AND NEAL FAMILY HEIFER SALE HELD

The Mid South Bull and Neal Family Commercial Heifer Sale was held September 15, 2017 in St. Francisville, La. Nearly 300 people were in attendance enjoying the good food and hospitality; with over 100 registered buyers who represented states all across the Southeast and Texas.

The sale was off to a fast start with Mike Shelton of Old Colita Ranch outbidding Blackwater Cattle Company to purchase lot 75A for $13,000. Lot 75 was a choice lot of BWCC CROSS FIT 541B28 daughters out of the 329X2 donor, a Rockstar daughter purchased from the Miller program in Tennessee. Old Colita Ranch struck again on the following lot to own Lot 77 for $13,000, she is a SAV INTERNATIONAL 2020 daughter that is our of a 487 Stryker daughter. In the limited offering of registered females Mid South Cattle offered, five lots sold for an average of $10,300.

The bull sale featured one of the exciting young sired to be offered this fall. Lot 1, MSC DINERO 111D10 is an MC PROFIT 924B16 son out of the 111U25 donor. After some competitive bidding, Far Niente Farms came out on top; they purchased half interest in the bull for $17,000. The balance of the bull offering was picked by commercial cattlemen, and when the dust settled 55 bulls averaged $5,841.

A deep set of commercial Brangus and UltraBlack heifers bred to calving ease Brangus bulls were well accepted by the crowd. The high-selling set of females were two pens of early fall calving females that commanded $2,200 a head. Overall, both spring and fall bred commercial heifers averaged $1,755 each.

The sale was managed by Garrett R. Thomas, Hi Point Sales and Marketing.



