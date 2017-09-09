SALE REPORT

THOMAS AND SONS BRANGUS SALE HELD

Fifty-six registered buyers from 10 states participated in a stellar offering of registered and commercial cattle at the recent Don Thomas and Sons Cadillac of Brangus Sales. This sale remains one of the longest continuous sales in the Brangus breed celebrating their 27th consecutive sale. Great fall weather and pleasant but dry conditions greeted the crowd.

The day's high selling lot was Ms Guardian 9U8U5-468B4, Lot 21. This big bodied and powerful fall bred heifer boasted seven EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 25 percent or greater. She sold to Herndon Farms, Inc., Lyons, Ga., for $15,000. She is a granddaughter of the 468U2 donor out the iconic 468L.

The strong demand for this powerful set of fall bred heifers continued as Cavender Ranch, Jacksonville, Texas, paid $5,500 to own Lot 18, MS Bud 468Y3-2B4. Another big bodied heavy springing heifer, she posts top 20 percent of the breed IMF and displayed a near perfect udder design.

Quail Valley Farms, Oneonta, Ala., continued the run on bred heifers when they paid $5,000 to own Lot 16, Ms Fusion 894Z3-803C3. This powerful member of the 803 cow family featured Onstar, Lambert and Lombardi on the bottom side of her pedigree and boasted top 30 percent WW EPDs.

Quail Valley also paid $5,000 to own the dam of Lot 16 when they paid the bid the price for Lot 22, RYR Ms Lambert Star 803Z. This young bred cow boasts top 20 percent IMF and top 25 percent of the breed WW EPDs.

The day's top selling bull at $3,500 was Lot 61, DTS Diesel-291D. He sold to Circle S Farms, Rutherford, Tenn.

Two thousand dollars topped the commercial heifer portion of the sale as Dean Wiess, Northboro, Iowa, paid the price to own Lot 910, a set of four bred Brangus heifers. Circle S Farms also paid $2,000 to own Lot 912, a set of five bred Brangus heifers.



