SALE REPORT

SVF CATTLE COUNTRY COMMERCIAL REPLACEMENT SALE HELD AUG. 31ST

One thousand, one hundred and eleven commercial females from Florida's leading ranchers found ready acceptance at the recent Cattle Country Sale in Brighton, Fla. One hundred and two registered buyers from 10 states participated in this year's event, a joint effort between Salacoa Valley Farms and Florida Heritage Beef Group and hosted by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The quality of the females representing the various ranches would be hard to overstate, as years of continuing infusion of top quality bull power into the cattle herds represented was self evident. A stronger cattle market and demand for quality replacement heifers created an enthusiastic atmosphere and strong demand.

Hammock Walk, Okeechobee, Fla., set the pace for the day as he purchased Lot 1 for an average of $3,700 each. They were a set of five Brangus bred heifers safe six and seven months to light birth weight Salacoa Valley, Mound Creek and Blackwater bulls. They were consigned by Palaez and Sons, Okeechobee, Fla.

The second high selling set of bred heifers was Lot 83 as they sold to Grandpa's Family Cattle, Okeechobee, Fla., for $2,450 each. They were a set of four Super Baldie heifers safe four to six months to Salacoa Valley Bulls and consigned by Salacoa Valley Farms, Fairmount, Ga.

Lot 17, from XL Bar Cattle Co, Arcadia, Fla., were the next high selling bred heifers as a set of six F1 Tiger Stripes safe to six to eight months to Salacoa Valley and Blackwater bulls, sold to 7D Ranch, Rockdale, Texas, for $2,350.

JLI Ranch, Okeechobee Fla., purchased the next high selling bred heifers also from XL Bar. Lot 41, a set of five second calf F1 chocolate cows safe to Salacoa Valley and Blackwater bulls sold for $2,200 each.

The day's top selling open heifers, at $2,300, was Lot 120, a set of Super American, Santa Gertrudis x Brangus heifers consigned by Salacoa Valley Farms. These dual recorded heifers were purchased by Tinney Farms, Hanceville, Ala., and Harris Riverbend Farm, Cleburne, Texas.

Lot 119, also a set of seven Super American dual recorded open heifers from Salacoa Valley Farms, sold for $1,950 to Highlands Farm Inc, Indian Harbor Beach, Fla.

Lot 98, a set of five registered Braford heifers from Harvey Ranch, Okeechobee, Fla., was the third high selling group of open heifers at $1,900. They sold to San Gregorio Ranch, Laredo, Texas.



