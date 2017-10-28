SALE REPORT

INAUGURAL GENETIX CATTLE PLUS SALE HELD

Eighty-nine registered buyers from 14 states made their way to Grantville, Ga. for the inaugural Genetix Cattle Plus Sale hosted by The Oaks Farm. Activities got under way on Friday as buyers and onlookers sorted the sale cattle followed by Friday evening's Pre-Sale Prime social featuring Great Mark Western Beef and Executive Chef carving stations. Sale Day activities were kicked off Saturday morning, October 28, with the female portion of the offering which experienced ready acceptance and torrid demand for the well presented and genetically superior offering.

The day's high selling female at $45,000 was Lot 48, GMW Ms Passport 1912C1 and her North Star heifer calf. Her dam is the famous Angus donor, RB Lady Party 1912-844 and her sire is the popular and proven, Passport. She was purchased by a partnership of Phillips Ranch, Daytona Beach, Fla., Miller Brangus, Waynesboro, Tenn., and The Oaks Farm, Grantville, Ga. She was consigned by Great Mark Western, Troy, Mich.

Quail Valley Farm, Oneonta, Ala., paid $40,000 to own Lot 13, MB MS Yellowstone 129A2. This four year old donor was represented by five offspring in the sale offering and six EPD traits in the breed's top 10 percent. She was consigned by Miller Brangus.

Phillips Ranch purchased the third high selling female lot when they paid $19,000 to flush Lot 17, Ms DMR Nuff Said 541Y18. She is an own daughter of the $41,000, 541P103 and a maternal sister top the $70,000, 541T7 donors. She was consigned by The Oaks Farm.

Lot 1, MB Ms Ruger 000Z3 and her Yosemite heifer calf split commanded $16,500 when Allen Warrington, Kosciusko, Miss., paid $10,000 to own the proven donor 000Z3, and Draggin M Ranch, Eldorado, Ark., paid $6,500 to own her powerful Yosemite heifer calf. The pair was consigned by Miller Brangus.

Lot 77 A, MB Ms Atlanta 129D92 sold for $15,000. This balanced trait daughter of the 129A2 donor, sold to The Oaks Farm. Also selling for $15,000 was Lot 78B, Oaks Ms Csonka 541D36. She is a daughter of the 541Y18 donor and sold to Quail Valley Farm.

In the bull sale, Lot 101, J. Edgar Hoover 209D2, commanded the bid price of $50,000 when ½ interest and full possession sold to Fenco Farms, Floral City Fla., Phillips Ranch, Great Mark Western and Miller Brangus. This Ultrablack son of Hoover Dam is out of the iconic donor 209L11 and posts overwhelming carcass number and top 10 percent BW, WW and YW EPDs. He was consigned by The Oaks Farm.

Twenty-five thousand dollars was the bid price for Oaks Xerox 302C50, the breed's full brother to TJM Three D 302A. Lake Majestik Farms, Flat Rock, Ala., purchased full interest and full possession of this light birth weight curve bender. He was consigned by The Oaks Farm.

Williams Ranch Co, Floresville, Texas, paid $10,000 to own full interest and full possession of Lot 118, Oaks War Eagle 99D51. This impressive son of the legendary Csonka is a maternal brother to the $40,000 High Choice. He was consigned by The Oaks Farm.



