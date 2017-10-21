SALE REPORT

DEMAND STRONG AT CIRCLE A ANGUS FALL SALE

Circle A Angus Ranch, headquartered in Iberia, Mo., was proud to host their 11th annual Fall Bull & Heifer sale in conjunction with the Dispersal of their Spring-calving Registered cowherd offering 647 head sold on October 21st. The demand for all classes of cattle was strong and prices were very steady.

One hundred one bulls averaged $4,258 with the high selling bull going to Steve Luelf of Mountain Home, Ark., for $10,000. Lot 82, Circle A Payweight 6052, has exceptional growth and carcass EPDs and a wide, stout phenotype to match. Lot 12, a son of R B Tour of Duty 177, sold for $9,000 and Lots 1 and 8 sold for $8,000. Fourteen bulls sold for $5,000 or more, with 50 bulls selling for $3,750 or less.

One hundred twenty-five commercial, bred heifers, sold in lots of five ultrasounded to calve within ten days of one another and fetal sexed, averaged $2,003 per head. Mike and Gregg Farms of Jefferson City, Mo., were the high-volume buyers taking home 25 head and Wendy Cantrell from Miller County Stockyards of Eldon, Mo., took home 20 head.

The top selling registered female was Circle A Rita 5H11 7044, a heifer calf by Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 out of a Basin Payweight 1682 and selling to Sydenstricker Genetics of Mexico, Mo., for $5,250. Top selling cow was Circle A Rita 5H11 8014 selling to Mead Farms of Barnett, MO for $5,000. David Linnenburger, of Canton, Mo., purchased two bred heifers at $4,000 each.

Circle A feels fortunate to be part of their customers' success and attributes their part to good genetics, good service and an industry leading calf buy-back program. The next opportunity to purchase Circle A genetics will be on March 17th, offering 150 bulls and 200 Fall-calving bred heifers.

Circle A Angus Ranch is a 30,000 acre, 7,000 head ranching operation headquartered in Iberia, Mo., with satellite operations in Stockton, and Huntsville. Owned by the Dave Gust Family, Circle A's motto is “Quality beef is our business.” Circle A markets more than 400 Black Angus bulls and 600 Premium Angus females annually at sales held the third Saturday's of March and October.

Circle A offers a full-time customer service representative, free delivery with the purchase of two or more bulls, the most generous calf buy-back program in the country and the industry's most accurate in-herd EPDs for tenderness, feed intake, heifer pregnancy, cow stayability and terminal and maternal profit indexes.



