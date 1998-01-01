SALE REPORT
ALABAMA CONNECTION SALE AVERAGES $4,552
October, 7, 2017
Cullman, Ala.
High selling pair consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to Lou Al Tuck Farm, Great Falls, S.C., and Triple 777 Farm, Magnolia, Ark., for $ 14,450.
High selling open heifer consigned by Grandview Farm, sold to Wiley Ranch, Deville, La., for $9,000.
High selling bred female consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to White Rock Farm, Talking Rock, Ga., and Triple H Ranch, East Ellijay, Ga., for $9,000.
Sponsored by Grandview Farm, Gray Oaks Farm and Tinney Farms.
Auctioneer: Hoover Case.
Consultants: Bill Lundberg and Darren Richmond.