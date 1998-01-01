CATTLE TODAY SALE REPORT

ALABAMA CONNECTION SALE AVERAGES $4,552



October, 7, 2017

Cullman, Ala. High selling pair consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to Lou Al Tuck Farm, Great Falls, S.C., and Triple 777 Farm, Magnolia, Ark., for $ 14,450. High selling open heifer consigned by Grandview Farm, sold to Wiley Ranch, Deville, La., for $9,000. High selling bred female consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to White Rock Farm, Talking Rock, Ga., and Triple H Ranch, East Ellijay, Ga., for $9,000. Sponsored by Grandview Farm, Gray Oaks Farm and Tinney Farms. Auctioneer: Hoover Case. Consultants: Bill Lundberg and Darren Richmond.



