SALE REPORT
ALABAMA CONNECTION SALE AVERAGES $4,552

October, 7, 2017
Cullman, Ala.

High selling pair consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to Lou Al Tuck Farm, Great Falls, S.C., and Triple 777 Farm, Magnolia, Ark., for $ 14,450.

High selling open heifer consigned by Grandview Farm, sold to Wiley Ranch, Deville, La., for $9,000.

High selling bred female consigned by Tinney Farms, sold to White Rock Farm, Talking Rock, Ga., and Triple H Ranch, East Ellijay, Ga., for $9,000.

Sponsored by Grandview Farm, Gray Oaks Farm and Tinney Farms.

Auctioneer: Hoover Case.

Consultants: Bill Lundberg and Darren Richmond.

