SALE REPORT

GENETRUST SALE AT CAVENDER'S RANCH HELD APRIL 22

A capacity crowd gathered at Cavender's picturesque Neches River Ranch to evaluate the largest offering of registered Brangus and Ultrablack females presented anywhere in the spring of 2017. With active demand throughout the day, the highly proven genetics presented by the GENETRUST Partners and Friends were readily absorbed.

Leading off the offering was an added lot of 150 units of semen selling in 5 straw increments on the breed's leader in registrations, TJM Three D 302A. Due to an injury forcing a short supply of semen, the bull's owners, Cavender Brangus, Schmidt Farms and TJM Ranch offered this opportunity to the public, which resulted in 150 units, selling in five unit increments, averaging $159/unit. Next in the ring was Lot 44, the dam of Three D, Oaks MS Patton 302X3, from TJM Ranch. A calving ease queen in her own right, she commanded a final bid price of $29,000 from Lake Majestik owner Nic Cornelison, Flat Rock, Ala., and Telpara Hills, Queensland, Australia. One of the highlights of this sale annually is the large number of elite open heifers in the offering and 2017 was no different. Headlining the open heifer division was Lot 97, SF Miss Mack 535D40, an Ultrablack female from Schmidt Farms. Flawless in her design, with exceptional performance and curve bending EPD's, this female gathered the attention of the best eyes in attendance, ending up with a final bid of $16,500 from Bill Davis of Chimney Rock Cattle Company, Concord, Ark. Not to be out done, Lot 2A from Clover Ranch closely followed suit as the third high selling female of the day. CLVR MS New Vision 2D was an attractively made, boldly sprung open heifer with a unique calving ease twist which helped to propel her to be the $16,000 selection of John Milam at Draggin' M Ranch, Eldorado, Ark.

Tremendous demand throughout the day led to 135 registered Brangus and Ultrablack female lots to average $5,073. Volume buyers for the day were Larry Franke, Karnes City, Texas, Ruben Herrera, San Antonio, Texas, and Terry Bradshaw, Thackerville, Okla.

The strong demand in the registered offering carried over into the commercial female portion of the day as buyers actively acquired the cattle that fit their respective programs. Highlighting a large string of pairs and leading off the commercials were a set of 12 Brangus pairs from Draggin' M Ranch. Stout made and in excellent shape, these two year old pairs were the $3,700 selection of Wylie Bass of Brenham, Texas. Following the type and kind of the high selling pairs, their half-sisters, also from Draggin' M Ranch headlined the bred heifer division. Keeping the family together, Wylie Bass acquired these impressive 10 fall breds at $3,800. The open heifer section of the sale always has lots of friends, and this held true again. A set of 15 open Brangus heifers from Suhn Cattle Company earned top honors, heading to Davie Muzny, Caldwell, Texas, at $2,200.

When the totals were tallied, 150 spring Brangus pairs averaged $2,548, 98 Brangus bred heifers averaged $2,529, 96 Brangus open heifers averaged $1,468 and 50 Red Angus bred heifers averaged $1,800. At the days end 394 commercial females averaged $2,185, with Randy Garrett, Geary, Okla., and Dan Bussinger, Parsons, Kansas, as the volume buyers.

Bill and Gail Davis will roll out their unrivaled hospitality November 3-4, 2017 at Chimney Rock Cattle Company for the next offering of GENETRUST genetics where 150 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls, 100 ELITE registered Brangus females and 300 commercial Brangus females will be offered for appraisal. Additionally, the GENETRUST crew will be back at the Neches River Ranch November 18, 2017 where 220 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls, 400 commercial Brangus females, and 100 Charolais bulls will be available. For more information on breed leading Brangus seedstock, the nation's foremost line-up of Brangus A.I. sires or private treaty offerings visit www.genetrustbrangus.com.



