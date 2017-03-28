SALE REPORT

GENETRUST AT CHIMNEY ROCK HELD NOVEMBER 4-5

The GENETRUST @ Chimney Rock is an annual highlight of the Brangus breed, producing more chart topping A.I. sires than any other sale in the breed and the deepest offering of registered females anywhere, and 2016 was no exception. Bill and Gail Davis hosted a packed house of cattlemen and women in Concord, Ark., November 4-5th 2016, who eagerly acquired the offering in rapid fashion from beginning to end, sending cattle into 15 states as well as Mexico.

Highlighting the premier female offering Friday night was lot 46, CB Ms Blanda 415X7 from Cavender Brangus, who is widely recognized as the most proven daughter of her high valued dam, and her moderate framed, three dimensional phenotype was widely accepted by those in attendance. Following a hotly contested battle from multiple directions, this elite donor female finally landed in the very capable hands of Ganaderia Millan, Magladena, Sonora, Mexico at $35,000. Topping the stout set of bred heifers and ranking as the second high seller was lot 77, Ms DMR Tribute 594C7, from Draggin' M Ranch. This explosive female ranked in the top 10 percent for WW & IMF, 15 percent for YW and 25 percent for REA and commanded a final bid of $20,000 from repeat customer Paul Willet, McKinney, Texas. The open heifers at Chimney Rock are always popular and this year was no exception, led by lot 85, Ms DMR Chairman 795C2, also from Draggin' M Ranch. A great combination of calving ease and performance, this fresh genetic package was taken home by Mike Weathers of Genesis Ranch, Columbus, Texas for $19,500.

At the end of the evening event, 95 registered female lots averaged $6,004. Volume buyers for the registered female offering included Elias Brangus, Coboca, Sonora, Mexico, Peanut Carr, Columbia, La., and Terry Bradshaw Brangus, Thackerville, Okla.

The bull offering on Saturday morning started off with a bang, highlighted by lot 169, the calving ease herd sire prospect from Draggin' M Ranch, DMR Strategy 263C6. Full possession and ½ semen interest in this royally bred, balanced trait package ended up at $39,000, with the final bid coming from Salacoa Valley Farms, Fairmount, Ga. The second high seller came in the form of lot 281, PV Icon 655C2, an outstanding Final Cut son from Platte Valley Brangus. The cowboy kind, appreciated for his combination of calving ease, stoutness and dimension, his type had multi-region appeal and with a final bid of $26,000 for full possession and 2/3rd interest, he headed to John and Keelan Anderson of Circle A Cattle Company, Plainview, Neb. Another Final Cut son struck as the third high selling individual of the day, in lot 292, Suhn's Final Cut 894C33, from Suhn Cattle Company. A true curve bending prospect ranking in the top 25 percent or better for 9 EPD traits, he was selected by worldwide semen distributor ABS Global, DeForest, Wisconsin to complement their outstanding A.I. lineup.

Proving that buyers were after quality and a known commodity, 52 coming two year olds averaged $5,596 and 86 yearlings averaged $3,965 for a total of 138 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls to average $4,580. Volume buyers were T Quarter Circle Ranch, Winnemucca, Nev., and Ricky Floyd, Searcy, Ark.

The commercial offering at Chimney Rock has become a highlight in the region, annually seeing a large number of repeat buyers and an increasing amount of local traffic, as cattlemen seek the reputation replacement females there each year. Highlighting the commercial offering was a set of 10 Ultrablack fall pairs from the Sanders Ranch, Marshall, Ark., selling to Brad Meister, Parsons, Kansas at $2,300/pair. All in all 54 fall pairs averaged $2,219, 120 bred heifers averaged $1,871, 28 bred cows averaged $1,632, 100 open heifers averaged $1,241 and 15 spring heifer calves averaged $658 for a total of 317 commercial females to average $1,653, with Brad Meister of Parsons, Kansas, Roy Reaves of Russellville, Ark., and Rusty Davis of Russellville, Ark. as the volume buyers.

Vernon and Vicki Suhn will host the next offering of GENETRUST genetics in Eureka, KS at the annual Suhn Cattle Company bull sale where 150 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls will be available for appraisal on March 28th 2017. The spring sale season continues at Cavender's Neches River Ranch in Jacksonville, Texas with 150 registered females and 400 commercial females on April 22, 2017. For more information on breed leading Brangus seedstock visit www.genetrustbrangus.com.



