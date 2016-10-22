SALE REPORT

DEBTER HEREFORD FARM HOLDS 44TH ANNUAL SALE

Debter Hereford Farm's 44th Annual Production Bull Sale was held, October 22nd, at the farm in Horton, Alabama.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 3 -- $11,250. Purchased by TNT Herefords, Trussville, Ala.

Lot 9 -- $10,000. Purchased by Quail Valley, Oneonta, Ala.

Lot 1 -- $8,000. Purchased by Quail Valley.

Lot 42 -- $8,000. Purchased by Luther White, Chiefland, Fla.

Lot 46 -- $8,000. Purchased by Chip Beeker, Eutaw, Ala.

A set of four E.T. heifer calves sold for $6,000 each to top the 37 open Hereford heifers. They all went to Dale and Sandra Ballew, Huntsville, Ala.

Longtime bull customer Circle Square Ranch in Ocala Florida was the volume buyer.





