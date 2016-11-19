SALE REPORT

GENETRUST AT CAVENDER'S SALE AVERAGES $5,038

A tremendous crowd gathered at Cavender's Neches River Ranch to appraise the largest Brangus and Ultrablack bull sale in the state of Texas on November 19, 2016 and based upon the demand throughout the day, they liked what they saw. The offering, loaded with breed leading Brangus genetics, also encompassed an outstanding group of Charolais bulls and commercial Brangus females, with cattle scattering from coast to coast as well as the upper Midwest when all was settled.

Leading off the tremendous offering of Brangus and Ultrablack bulls was lot 32 CB Three D 283C, a moderate framed, deep ribbed calving ease son of the breed's foremost sire. Headlining the day at $15,000, this product of Cavender Brangus headed to Eldorado, Ark., to join the elite bull battery at Draggin' M Ranch. In a lineup chucked full of outstanding Ultrablack herd sires, lot 195 highlighted the offering, combining elite growth and muscle in a moderate framed, easy-doing package. Again sired by the breed's leader in registrations and hailing from Cavender Brangus, CB Three D 1373C4 headed north to the flint hills of Kansas and the Suhn Cattle Company program at $12,500. With an offering packed full of Three D sons, the 3rd high selling bull was also an Ultrablack sired by Three D. This time from Schmidt Farms, SF Three D 160C combined multi-trait excellence and phenotype to attract the attention of several top breeders, ultimately joining the second high seller on the truck to the Suhn Cattle Company program in Eureka, Kansas at $12,000.

When the final gavel dropped on this outstanding set of Brangus and Ultrablack bulls, 75 Coming 2's averaged $5,603, 94 yearlings averaged $4,588 for a total of 169 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls to average $5038. The volume buyers of Brangus and Ultrablack bulls were Circle X Ranch, Bryan, Texas and T Quarter Circle Ranch, Winnemucca, Nev.

With an ever increasing population in terms of quality and quantity, the Charolais offering continues to attract attention from some of the top cattlemen in the country. Leading the way in this portion of the sale was the choice between lots 235 A and B, JGS Duran C620 P ET and JGS Duramax C623 P ET, from Sturgess' Double S Cattle Company. A pair of calving ease brothers with extra growth and sired by Long Shot, this option of ½ interest and full possession in one sire was selected by Ledbetter Charolais, Lockhart, Texas, for $15,000. One of the crowd favorites of the offering came in the form of lot 232, JGS Blue Print C610, again from the Sturgess family, this time sired by Blue Value. Recognized for his tremendous growth and carcass potential, he commanded $13,000, landing in the capable hands of Dillie Albert, Kenedy, Texas. A total of 60 coming 2 year old Charolais bulls averaged $5,125 with the O'Connor Ranch, Victoria, Texas, as the volume buyer.

The Neches River Ranch has become one of the top sources of commercial replacement females in the state of Texas and that reputation was bore out in a packed house of aggressive buyers for the female offering. The top selling set of pairs commanded $3,200 to Traci Cavender, Austin, Texas, setting the pace for the rapid fire market. When the sun set, 70 fall pair averaged $2,771 and 232 bred heifers averaged $2,008.

The GENETRUST partners will head to Eureka, Kansas March 28, 2017 for the next offering of Brangus and Ultrablack genetics where 170 power packed bulls will be selling at the highly revered Suhn Cattle Company. The following month, it'll be back to Cavender's Neches River Ranch in Jacksonville, Texas for 150 registered Brangus females and 400 top commercial females on April 23, 2016. For more information on these upcoming sales, private treaty bull offerings or semen sales from the leading Brangus seedstock supplier in the United States visit www.genetrustbrangus.com.



