SALE REPORT

SALACOA VALLEY HOSTS TWO DAY SALE EVENT

Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry weather didn't dampen the enthusiasm of 142 registered buyers from nine US States, Mexico and Australia who gathered at Salacoa Valley Farms, Fairmount, Ga. Outstanding Southern hospitality and a varied and delicious menu featuring Seminole Pride BeefTM assured the gathered crowd of Brangus enthusiasts and friends of wholesome nutrition and plenty of it. The two day event featured great cattle, food, fun and fellowship. One of the highlights included Friday evenings Seminole Pride Beef TM Challenge, a steak eating contest featuring a 72 ounce steak and all the trimmings won by Heath Crum, Okeechobee, FL.

Friday afternoon's high selling female, at $25,000, was the Georgia Peach, Lot 4, Ms Lake Majestic Closer 99C8. She is sired by Mr 101 The Closer 30A2, a Whitfield son out of the dam of Csonka. Her dam is the good Ditka daughter 99S28. She was consigned by Lake Majestic Farms, High Rock, Ala., and purchased by Telpara Hills, Queensland, Australia.

The afternoon's second high seller was another Georgia Peach, Lot 6, T3 Ms Onstar 415C. This big bodied Onstar daughter is out of the $20,000, 415W Blanda daughter whose dam is the $70,000 donor 415R23. She boasts top 30 percent of the breed IMF EPDs. She was consigned by Cuevas T3 Brangus, Purvis, Miss., and purchased by Clover Ranch, Marietta, Ga., for $14,500.

Three Lots fetched the third high selling bid price of $14,000. Clover Ranch had one of the day's third high selling lots when their Georgia Peach, Lot 10, CLVR Ms New Vision 803C10 sold 2/3 interest and full possession to Draggin M Ranch, Eldorado, Ark. This powerful New Vision daughter is a maternal sister to the $23,000, 803A.

Also selling for $14,000 was Lot 170, Ms Salacoa Csonka 535C25. She is a daughter of the $19,000, 535U9, donor and records 9 EPD traits in the breed's top 25 percent and the lowest RFI value in the offering. Addison Brangus Farms, Winfield, Ala., was the winning bidder.

Lot 1A, Ms Salacoa Stonewall 209B24 also sold for $14,000 to Truitt Brangus Farms, Auburn, Ala. She was the Georgia Peach featured from Salacoa Valley Farms and is sired by Stonewall out of a full sister to New Vision, while recording six EPD traits in the breed's top 35 percent or greater.

High Rock Farms, Horton Ala., and Telpara Hills teamed up to own the days 4th high selling female at $12,500. They purchased Lot 154, Ms Hollywood 99C24. This Hollywood daughter is out of a Stonewall daughter who is a maternal sister to Scipio.

Saturday's top selling bull was at $16,500 was Lot 209, AC Mr Atlanta 914C3. Stalwart Ranch, Crockett, Texas, purchased this powerful Atlanta son who records seven EPD traits in the breed's top 35 percent or greater. He was consigned by Alexis Cowan, Detroit, Texas.

Harris Riverbend Farm, Cleburne Texas, purchased the day's second high selling bull when they paid $13,000 to own ½ interest and full possession of Lot 201, Accuracy of Salacoa 392C. This powerful Lambert son is sired by the breed's #3 trait leader for IMF and his dam, 392P51, is the #1 proven donor in the breed for IMF. He posts 6 EPD traits in the breed's top 30 percent or greater.

$12,000 was the bid price paid for the day's third high selling bull, Lot 206, CLVR Huasteco 23C2. This good Final Cut son is a maternal brother to the $15,000 Peaches heifer sold last year and records top four percent of the breed WW and YW EPDs. Miller Brangus, Waynesboro, Tenn., made the purchase of full possession and ½ interest, and Clover Ranch was the consignor.

Lot 216, Steel City of Salacoa 881C, was the day's fourth high selling lot as Don Thomas and Sons, Moberly, Mo., paid $10,500 to own this powerful New Vision son with 6 EPD traits in the breed's top 30 percent or greater.



