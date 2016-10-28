CATTLE TODAY SALE REPORT

FRIENDSHIP FARMS SALE AVERAGES $4,010 ON 83 LOTS

October 28, 2016

Canoochee, Ga. Top Bulls: Lot 65 -- FF Rito 5E37 of 9Q23 3710B-- ½ interest -- $17,000. Sire: EXAR Resistol 3710B. Buyer: ABS Global, Inc., DeForest, Wis. Lot 2 -- FF Rito 4W10 of M721 Waylon -- ¼ interest -- $15,000. Sire: Baldridge Waylon W34. Buyer: Ken McMichael, Monticello, Ga. Lot 1 -- FF Rito 3R35 of 9Q23 Revenue -- ¼ inerest -- 10,000. Sire: Rito Revenue 5M2 of 2536 Pre. Buyer: Scottish Trust, Savannah, Ga. Lot 86 -- FF Rito 5X10 of N857 2100 --7,000. Sire: VAR Generation 2100. Buyer: Steve Zybach, Briscoe, Texas. Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell. Sale Manager: Parker Friedrich.



