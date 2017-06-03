SALE REPORT

APPALACHIAN CLASSIC CHAROLAIS SALE HELD JUNE 3

June 3, 2017

Knoxville, Tenn.

A moderate crowd was on hand to evaluate an excellent set of cattle, very well presented in excellent sale condition. Strong Internet sales with cowbuyer.com bid actively and bought many lots. Cattle sold to 17 states Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. One lot sold to Canada. A beautiful day saw strong demand on well-known pedigree cattle with quality commanding good prices. Buyers were moderately active on unknown pedigrees. This sale has continued to build on quality offerings and in numbers. Buyers acknowledge great opportunities to obtain excellent genetics at competitive prices.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 84 -- $6,800 -- Cow/heifer calf split. Consigned by Desco Charolais, Greencastle, Penn. Cow by Oakdale Duke 9003 -- $4,000. Purchased by Timothy J Harmon, Galax, Va. Heifer calf by LT Sundance -- $2,800. Purchased by Bobby Keahey, Grove Hill, Ala.

Lot 7 -- $6,250 -- ET heifer by Cigar x Clarice 2809. Consigned by Bill McDavid, Easley, S.C. Purchased by Wild Indian Acres, De Soto, Mo.

Lot 30 -- $5,900 -- Cow/bull calf split. Consigned by Rocky Hill Charolais, Greeneville, Tenn. Cow by LHD Cigar E46 -- $5,000. Purchased by Little W Farms, Lebanon, Tenn. and Rick Evans, Brownwood, Texas. Bull calf by CMF Gridiron 434 -- $900. Purchased by Ken Chapman, Woodland, Ga.

Lot 13 -- $5,300 -- Cow/bull calf split. Consigned by Welcome Grove Charolais, Mosheim, Tenn. Cow by JDJ Smokester J1377 -- $4,200. Purchased by Bill and Raye Arlitt, Poteet, Texas. Bull calf by B Fresh Air 4397 $1,300. Purchased by Ken Chapman, Woodland, Ga.

Lot 57 -- $5,100 -- ET heifer & Bred Recip. Consigned by Jason and Kim Blackwelder, Wadesboro, N.C. ET heifer by VCR Duke 914 x 514 -- $3,000. Purchased by Heath Hyde, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Recip/JDJ Maximo x 514 -- $2,100. Purchased by Heath Hyde, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Sale Sponsor: Mountain Empire Charolais, Silas Maxwell, Pres., Mosheim, Tenn.

Sale Auctioneer: Greg Clifton, N Richland Hills, Texas.

Sale Manager: Outfront Cattle Service, Dennis Adams, College Station, Texas.



