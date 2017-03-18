SALE REPORT

CIRCLE A ANGUS RANCH SALE HELD MARCH 18



March 18, 2017

Iberia, Mo.

Circle A Angus Ranch, headquartered in Iberia, Mo., was proud to host their 23rd Annual Spring Bull And Heifer Sale offering 345 head sold on March 18th. The demand for Circle A bulls was steady and the demand for bred heifers was very strong, once again surpassing expectations.

One hundred, forty-five bulls averaged $3,959 with the high selling bull going to Harold and Earlene Fox of Ellington, Mo., for $9,500. Lot 1, Circle A Tour of Duty 5436, has exceptionally balanced EPDs and a wide, stout phenotype to match. Lot 84, a son of Circle A's own GW Certified 103C, sold for $7,500 to Hilliard Farms of Ecru, Miss., and three more bulls sold for $7,000. Kyser Farms of Greensboro, Ala., was the high volume bull buyer taking home 10 head, with at least two other buyers taking home five each. Twnety-two bulls sold for $5,000 or more, with 50 bulls selling for $3,500 or less.

Two hundred commercial, bred heifers, sold in lots of five, ultrasounded to calve within ten days of one another and fetal sexed, averaged $2,241 per head. Overschmidt Farms of Union, Mo., purchased the high selling lots taking home 10 head at $2,650 each. Rafter Rocking G Farms of Green Forest, Ark., was the high volume buyer taking home 60 head, Justin Goldammer of Russellville, Mo., took home 40 head and Joe Sunderland of Fayette, Mo., took home 20.

Circle A feels fortunate to be part of their customers' success and attributes their part to good genetics, good service and an industry leading calf buy-back program. The next opportunity to purchase Circle A genetics will be on June 3rd offering 750 registered females, and at their annual Fall Bull & Heifer Sale on October 21st.

Circle A Angus Ranch is a 29,000 acre, 7,000 head ranching operation headquartered in Iberia, MO with satellite operations in Stockton, and Huntsville. Owned by the Dave Gust Family, Circle A's motto is “Quality beef is our business.” Circle A markets more than 400 Black Angus bulls and 600 Premium Angus females annually at sales held the third Saturday's of March and October.

Circle A offers a full-time customer service representative, free delivery with the purchase of two or more bulls, the most generous calf buy-back program in the country and the industry's most accurate in-herd EPDs for tenderness, feed intake, heifer pregnancy, cow stayability and terminal and maternal profit indexes.



