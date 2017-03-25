SALE REPORT

SALACOA VALLEY BRANGUS SALE HELD MARCH 25

Eighty-nine registered buyers from 11 states and Australia participated in the recent Salacoa Valley Customer Appreciation Sale in at Salacoa Valley Farms in Fairmont, Ga.

Salacoa Valley Farms led off the female sale when they offered the right to flush any 2017 donor with the proceeds benefitting Cattle for Christ. The flush was purchased for $8,500 by Lake Majestik Farms, Flat Rock Ala.

The days top selling lot in the female sale was Lot 1 at $10,000, the right to flush any donor wholly owned by Lake Majestik Farms. This selection includes the legendary donors at Lake Majestik as well as the young up and coming females they are flushing. Telpara Hills, Queensland, Australia was the purchaser.

The day's second high seller in the female sale at $8,250 was Lot 53B, MS Majestik Eisenhower 541D. This choice heifer lot projects seven EPD traits in the breed's top 30 percent or greater. She was purchased by Quail Valley, Oneonta, Ala. She was consigned by Lake Majestik.

The third high selling female was Lot 31, MS Salacoa Lambert 309Y13. She is a full sister to New Vision and her dam is the iconic donor, 209L11. She sold for $8,000 to The Oaks Farm, Grantville, Ga., and to Bo Herndon, Lyons, Ga. She was consigned by Truitt Brangus Farms.

Also selling for $8,000 was Lot 3A, Southern Csonka 468W8. This powerful Csonka daughter sold to Quail Valley and was consigned by Lake Majestik.

Quail Valley also purchased the day's fifth high seller when they bid $5,250 to own Lot 52A, Ms Majestik Hoover 803D5 consigned by Lake Majestik.

In the Bull Sale the high selling bull, at $20,000 was Lot 112, Lake Majestik Eisenhowr 209C2 who records 6 EPD traits in the breed's top 20 percent. Full possession and 2/3 semen interest sold to Iron City Cattle, Springville, Ala. He was consigned by Lake Majestik Farms.

The second high selling bull at $15,000 was a light birth weight, big growth herd sire prospect with 7 EPD traits ranking in the breed's top 35 percent or greater. He was Lot 117, Salacoa Kennesaw 23C72 and came from Salacoa Valley Farms.

The third high selling bull, at $6,750 was Lot 101, TBF Stonewall 728D. With 7 EPD traits in the breed's top 25 percent or greater, this powerful and moderate herd sire prospect was consigned by Truitt Brangus and sold to Diamond H Cattle Co, Brenham, Texas.



