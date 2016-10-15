SALE REPORT

CIRCLE A ANGUS HOSTS 10TH ANNUAL FALL SALE

Circle A Angus Ranch, headquartered in Iberia, Mo., was proud to host their 10th Annual Fall Bull & Heifer sale offering 309 head sold on October 15th. The bleachers were full of potential buyers vying for the opportunity to own elite genetics backed by great service by bidding on the 109 bulls, and 200 bred heifers.

One hundred nine bulls averaged a respectable $4,585 with Lot 9, Circle A Five-O 5003 going for $15,000 as the high selling bull. Sold to ABS Global, Lot 9 is a calving ease bull, seven EPDs ranking in the top 10 percent of the Angus breed. L&S Farms of Wesphalia, Mo., purchased lot 31, also a Bushs Five-O son for $8,000. Southern Cattle Company of Marianna, Fla., purchased Lot 36, Circle A Payweight 5083 for $7,500, they also purchased lot 35, Circle A Five-O 5022 for $6,000. Bill Leimkuehler of Marshall, Mo., purchased lot 13 for $6,250, with several bulls selling for $6,000. DAB Farms was the high volume buyer taking home 11 head. Twenty-nine bulls sold for $5,000 or more, with 28 head going for under $4,000.

Two hundred commercial, bred heifers, sold in lots of five, ultrasounded to calve within ten days of one another and fetal sexed, averaged $2,001 per head. Morrow Cattle Co. of Jefferson City, Mo., took home 65 head. Britt Farms of Clifton Hill, Mo., took home 30 and Kurtis Kuschel of Chamois, Mo., took home 20 head. High selling heifer lots were five separate lots selling at $2,100.

The sale was very solid despite lower calf prices and Circle A feels fortunate to be part of their customers' success and attributes their part to good genetics and great service. The next opportunity to purchase Circle A genetics will be on March 18th offering 200 bulls and 300 fall-calving, bred heifers.

Circle A Angus Ranch is a 24,000 acre, 7,000 head ranching operation headquartered in Iberia, MO with satellite operations in Stockton, and Huntsville. Owned by the Dave Gust Family, Circle A's motto is “Quality beef is our business”. Circle A markets more than 400 Black Angus bulls and 600 Premium Angus females annually at sales held the third Saturday's of March and October.

Circle A offers a full-time customer service representative, free delivery with the purchase of two or more bulls, the most generous calf buy-back program in the country and access to the best genetics through the Angus Sire Alliance and the industry's only in-herd EPDs for tenderness, feed intake, heifer pregnancy, cow stayability and terminal and maternal profit indexes.



