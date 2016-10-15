SALE REPORT

DOGUET'S DIAMOND D BRANGUS SALE HELD OCTOBER 15

A warm fall day greeted a standing room only crowd of Brangus enthusiasts from five states gathered at Poteet, Texas, for Doguet's Diamond D Sale of Proven Producers. The sale was as hot as the day as 144 registered buyers competed for the 139 lots of cattle featuring the complete liquidation of the fall calving cows from the Poth division of Diamond D. Bidding was rapid and fierce as competition was spirited for these proven cows. Dams of elite show ring winners and full sisters to International Champions were offered for public appraisal.

The day's top selling female was Lot 53 and 53A purchased by Lackey Ranch, Karnes City, Texas, who paid $24,500 to own D Bar D MS Diana and her Stock Option sired heifer calf at side, DDD Diana 820D. Diana is the dam of the $40,000 Django bull sold to the Cromwell family and her powerful heifer calf, a maternal sister to Django, was among the deepest sided, deepest flanked heifer calves in the offering.

The high selling show heifer prospect and the sale's second high selling female was Lot 4, DDD Miss Mia 488D for $17,500 to Brandon Webb, Carrizo Springs, Texas. She is an ultra complete, no holes daughter of the $24,000 Stock Option. Her dam is a maternal sister to the dam of the $30,000 Atlanta and a maternal brother to 488D sold for $18,000 in the 2016 Texas Best Sale hosted by Doguet's Diamond D.

Caitlynn Smart, Runge, Texas, paid $15,000 to own lot Lot 36, DDD MS Hatty 804U30. She is the dam of the reigning TJBBA, NJBS and Futurity Champion Cow Calf pair, DDD MS Gia 804A52 owned by Ms Smart. Her dam is a full sister to 2012 International Champion, Legacy. She has a heifer calf at side by DDD Shotgun Rider.

Foerster Cattle, Hereford, Texas, paid $14,000 to own the day's fourth high selling female, DDD MS Dottie 804Y57 and her Shotgun Rider heifer calf at side. She is a full sister to two time Show Heifer of the Year, and 2013 International Champion, Barbara. Performance truly meets Style here as she also records seven EPD traits in the breed's top 30 percent.

The high selling bull at $15,000, was lot 102, DDD Stock Option 150C3. MP Brangus paid $15,000 to own ½ semen interest and full possession of this Stock Option son out of DDD Ambrosia 150Y10. Full sibs captured three of four division championships at this summer's Brangus Futurity.

The day's second high selling bull was Lot 100, DDD Stock Option 118C. S&B Cattle, Brenham, Texas, paid $10,500 to own this Stock Option son. He is a paternal sib to the 2015 NJBS Grand Champion heifer.

Two Hearts Brangus, Seguin, Texas, purchased the day's third high selling bull when they paid $10,000 to own lot 106, DDD Good Choice 150C6. He is long sided with plenty of bone. His dam is a maternal sister to the Adamek's Show Heifer of the Year.

The day's high selling commercial females, at $2,850 per head, were sold to Albert Preciado, San Antonio, Texas. This pen of five Fall Brangus 1st calf heifer pairs with calves at side sired by Doguet bulls. They were consigned by Zachery Yanta, Runge, Texas.



